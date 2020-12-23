Cytokinetics Regains European Rights to Omecamtiv Mecarbil
Company is Planning Regulatory Interactions in 2021 to Discuss Results of GALACTIC-HF and Expects to Evaluate Strategic Options for Co-Commercialization and Licensing
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) announced that Amgen Inc. (“Amgen”) notified the company that Les Laboratoires Servier and
Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier (“Servier”) elected to terminate the sublicense agreement between Amgen and Servier (the “Servier Agreement”) for the development and
commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil in Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, including Russia. The termination is effective as of March 18, 2021, after which all
development, commercialization and other rights with respect to omecamtiv mecarbil previously granted by Amgen to Servier will revert to Amgen. Cytokinetics recently announced that Amgen
terminated the Collaboration and Option Agreement between Amgen and Cytokinetics effective May 20, 2021. Given Servier’s notice to Amgen, all worldwide rights related to the development and
commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil will now return to Cytokinetics on that date.
Omecamtiv mecarbil, an investigational cardiac myosin activator, developed for the potential treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), was recently studied in GALACTIC-HF, a positive Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes clinical trial. Cytokinetics announced that it intends to seek feedback from regulatory authorities in 2021 as may inform potential regulatory strategies. The company also expects to evaluate strategic options for the potential co-commercialization and licensing of omecamtiv mecarbil.
“We are pleased to proceed into 2021 with clarity regarding omecamtiv mecarbil. We look forward to engaging regulatory authorities next year with the objective to assess potential regulatory paths while also continuing our commercial planning activities.” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Primary efficacy results as well as supplemental analyses from GALACTIC-HF point to potentially clinically relevant effects of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure. We plan to evaluate a wide range of corporate development strategies for both co-commercialization and licensing deals to inform our goal to bring our novel mechanism drug candidate to patients suffering from heart failure.”
