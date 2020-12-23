Cytokinetics Regains European Rights to Omecamtiv Mecarbil

Company is Planning Regulatory Interactions in 2021 to Discuss Results of GALACTIC-HF and Expects to Evaluate Strategic Options for Co-Commercialization and Licensing

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) announced that Amgen Inc. (“Amgen”) notified the company that Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier (“Servier”) elected to terminate the sublicense agreement between Amgen and Servier (the “Servier Agreement”) for the development and commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil in Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, including Russia. The termination is effective as of March 18, 2021, after which all development, commercialization and other rights with respect to omecamtiv mecarbil previously granted by Amgen to Servier will revert to Amgen. Cytokinetics recently announced that Amgen terminated the Collaboration and Option Agreement between Amgen and Cytokinetics effective May 20, 2021. Given Servier’s notice to Amgen, all worldwide rights related to the development and commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil will now return to Cytokinetics on that date.

