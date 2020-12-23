 

Avicanna to Expand Access to Its Advanced and Evidence-Based RHO Phyto Medical Products Through Provincial Retailers Across Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 13:30  |  59   |   |   
  • Expanding from the successful launch in medical-only channels in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, Avicanna will now offer RHO Phyto nationwide through provincial retailers
  • RHO Phyto products will include its advanced formulary of sublingual sprays, oil drops and topicals through retail sales channels estimated at $3 billion dollars* in Canada

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company“) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, announces that the full formulary of RHO Phyto products will be available through retail channels in early 2021 in Canada.

A successful proof of concept and partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers

During the past four months, the RHO Phyto medical formulary has experienced an incredibly successful launch with overwhelming positive support by the medical community including 300 prescribers and 20 clinics. RHO Phyto sales have increased 100%+ month over month in all product categories. The early results show the product formulary key demographics are 55% women, 47% are 51-75 years of age and 90% of consumers are 30+ years old. Avicanna will remain exclusive to Medical Cannabis by Shoppers for medical/prescription use and intends to increase its current commercial SKU’s from 4 to 10 in 2021.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53b6cb70-2cb5-42b1 ...

Expansion to retail sales to provide consumers with low barrier access to the same industry leading formulary of medical cannabis products

It has become evident that many consumers who seek cannabis for medical purposes are not going through medical channels, with nearly 44% purchasing from legal storefronts (adult-use). According to the 2020 Canadian Cannabis Survey, 76% of medical cannabis users do not have a medical document - such as a prescription - from a healthcare professional. The ease of access to store-fronts and systemic barriers to connecting with a health care professional who may provide a medical document have continued to impact medical user numbers year over year, which have remained largely the same around 350,000 active registered medical users in Canada since 2018*.

Seite 1 von 4
Avicanna Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avicanna to Expand Access to Its Advanced and Evidence-Based RHO Phyto Medical Products Through Provincial Retailers Across Canada Expanding from the successful launch in medical-only channels in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, Avicanna will now offer RHO Phyto nationwide through provincial retailers RHO Phyto products will include its advanced formulary of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Avicanna Expands Distribution Network in South America Through Commercial Partnerships in Ecuador and Commercial Export of Feminized Seeds to Uruguay
10.12.20
Avicanna Launches Medical Cannabis Program with its RHO Phyto Formulary Nationwide in Colombia

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.01.20
1
Avicanna - Cannabis von Produktion bis zum Vertrieb auch in Europa
14.01.20
4
Der renner des jahres