Avicanna to Expand Access to Its Advanced and Evidence-Based RHO Phyto Medical Products Through Provincial Retailers Across Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company“) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, announces that the full formulary of RHO Phyto products will be available through retail channels in early 2021 in Canada.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

A successful proof of concept and partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers

During the past four months, the RHO Phyto medical formulary has experienced an incredibly successful launch with overwhelming positive support by the medical community including 300 prescribers and 20 clinics. RHO Phyto sales have increased 100%+ month over month in all product categories. The early results show the product formulary key demographics are 55% women, 47% are 51-75 years of age and 90% of consumers are 30+ years old. Avicanna will remain exclusive to Medical Cannabis by Shoppers for medical/prescription use and intends to increase its current commercial SKU’s from 4 to 10 in 2021.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53b6cb70-2cb5-42b1 ...

Expansion to retail sales to provide consumers with low barrier access to the same industry leading formulary of medical cannabis products

It has become evident that many consumers who seek cannabis for medical purposes are not going through medical channels, with nearly 44% purchasing from legal storefronts (adult-use). According to the 2020 Canadian Cannabis Survey, 76% of medical cannabis users do not have a medical document - such as a prescription - from a healthcare professional. The ease of access to store-fronts and systemic barriers to connecting with a health care professional who may provide a medical document have continued to impact medical user numbers year over year, which have remained largely the same around 350,000 active registered medical users in Canada since 2018*.