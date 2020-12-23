Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated

a) Name The Rt Hon Lord Balfour of Burleigh (deceased)

2 Reason for notification

a) Position/status PCA to the PDMR/Director, The Dowager Lady Balfour of Burleigh

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each

Identification code GB00B1G3LR35

b) Nature of the transaction The shares were sold by the executors of the PCA

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount

£0.99 10,162 £10,060.38

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 10,162 £10,060.38

e) Date of the transaction 10 July 2020