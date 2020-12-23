Director/PDMR Shareholding
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|The Rt Hon Lord Balfour of Burleigh (deceased)
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA to the PDMR/Director, The Dowager Lady Balfour of Burleigh
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|GB00B1G3LR35
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|The shares were sold by the executors of the PCA
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£0.99
|10,162
|£10,060.38
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|10,162
|£10,060.38
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 July 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
