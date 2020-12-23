 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   The Rt Hon Lord Balfour of Burleigh (deceased)    
           
2 Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PCA to the PDMR/Director, The Dowager Lady Balfour of Burleigh    
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Albion Enterprise VCT PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800OVSRDHRJBMO720  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
           
  Identification code   GB00B1G3LR35    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   The shares were sold by the executors of the PCA
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Volume Amount
      £0.99 10,162 £10,060.38
d) Aggregated information        
           
  - Aggregated volume     10,162 £10,060.38
           
e) Date of the transaction   10 July 2020    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

