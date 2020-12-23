 

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Announces Intention to Terminate ADS Deposit Agreement and to seek Delisting of the ADSs from Nasdaq

BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (the “Company” or “Wanda Sports Group”) (NASDAQ: WSG) today announced that, in connection with the offer (the “Offer”) launched today by Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited to acquire all of the issued and outstanding class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”), including all Class A Ordinary Shares represented by American depositary shares of the Company (“ADSs,” with every two ADSs representing three Class A Ordinary Shares), the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) has approved the termination of the Deposit Agreement, dated as of July 26, 2019 and as amended, by and among the Company, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, and holders and beneficial owners of ADSs issued thereunder (the “Deposit Agreement”). Notice is being provided to holders of ADSs of the termination of the Deposit Agreement (the “Notice”), which is expected to become effective on January 29, 2021, the expected date of the expiration of the Offer. The Board has also approved seeking the delisting of the ADSs from the Nasdaq Global Select Market (the “Delisting”) as a result of the termination of the Deposit Agreement. The delisting is expected to occur on or about January 29, 2021.

The Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in relation to the Offer, the termination of the Deposit Agreement and the Delisting a solicitation/recommendation statement under a Schedule 14D-9 and a transaction statement under a Schedule 13E-3 (collectively, the “Company Filings”). This news release is for information purpose only and is neither a solicitation/recommendation made by the Company in relation to the Offer nor a substitute for any materials filed as a part of the Company Filings. INVESTORS AND ADS HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE NOTICE AND THE COMPANY FILINGS IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and ADS holders of the Company may obtain a free copy of these materials and other documents filed with the SEC at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group is a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform with a mission to unite people in sports and enable athletes and fans to live their passions and dreams. Through its businesses, including Infront and the Wanda Sports China, Wanda Sports Group has significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities, enabling it to deliver unrivalled sports event experiences, creating access to engaging content and building inclusive communities. Wanda Sports Group offers a comprehensive array of events, marketing and media services through three primary segments: Mass Participation, Spectator Sports and Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS). Wanda Sport Group’s full-service platform creates value for its partners and clients as well as other stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, from rights owners, to brands and advertisers, and to fans and athletes.

