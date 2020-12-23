 

NexTech Launches Groundbreaking AR Human Hologram Marketing Platform “Genie in a Bottle” for “TruLyfe” Supplement Line

  • NexTech’s wholly owned TruLyfe brand, has announced the launch of their online store and Genie in a Bottle augmented reality (AR) marketing program, which provides customers with a registered dietitian at their fingertips
  • Using NexTech’s ARitize app, TruLyfe customers gain access to a registered dietitian human hologram who shares useful product information and updates in a format that is appealing to the millennial consumer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for eCommerce, education, conferences and events today announced the launch of its groundbreaking “Genie in a Bottle” human hologram AR marketing platform and new eCommerce store for its TruLyfe brand of human supplements.

Click here to see demo video

Through the Genie in a Bottle AR experience, customers who purchase select immune-boosting supplements from the new TruLyfe online store will scan a QR code on the supplement bottle to unlock a unique immersive AR experience, powered by NexTech’s ARitize app. The QR code will seamlessly trigger a human hologram of a registered dietitian which will appear as a 3D human hologram on the supplement bottle cap, speaking about supplements nutrition information as well as overall product benefits. The AR experience will be episodic, captivating, and unique to each supplement by featuring 3D, volumetric recreations of fruits, plants and other objects representing the flavor and ingredients found in each supplement.

Click here to see demo video

Initially, these AR-powered Genie in a Bottle hologram experiences will be available for three products in the TruLyfe line: Tru- C Gummies, Tru - Elderberry + Gummies and Tru - Turmeric + Gummies. These supplements are available exclusively online via TruLyfe’s eCommerce store, with plans to expand availability to Amazon and other retailers in the next 30 days. According to Market Study Report, LLC the Vitamin & Supplement US Market Size is expected to reach $349 billion by 2024.

With the introduction of AR holograms and 3D objects to the product experience, NexTech and TruLyfe are offering something no other supplement brand can compete with creating a whole new marketing category and valuable competitive edge. By bringing AR holograms of registered dietitians directly into shoppers’ homes, product information, which consumers crave, will be more digestible and accessible. Furthermore, push notifications within the ARitize app will connect the consumer with the AR hologram so they can receive continuous updates on their supplements from the AR hologram as well as promotional offers and other brand information.

