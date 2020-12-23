Resources Global Professionals to Announce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on January 6, 2021

This release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, January 6, 2021. The dial-in number for the conference call will be: 877-390-5534. No password is required; simply ask for the RGP conference call.

Resources Global Professionals (Nasdaq: RGP), a multinational business consulting firm and the operating subsidiary of Resources Connection, Inc., will announce results of operations for its second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended November 28, 2020, after the close of market on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

The conference call will be broadcast in simultaneous listen-only mode on the RGP website at http://ir.rgp.com/events.cfm. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through January 14, 2021 at: 855-859-2056. The conference ID number for the replay is 7939329. The call will also be archived on the RGP website for 30 days thereafter.

ABOUT RGP

RGP is a global consulting firm that enables rapid business outcomes by bringing together the right people to create transformative change. As a human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in solving today’s most pressing business problems across the enterprise in the areas of transactions, regulations, and transformations. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients, consultants and partners’ success.

RGP was founded in 1996 to help finance executives with operational needs and special projects created by workforce gaps. With more than 3,500 professionals, we annually engage with over 2,400 clients around the world from more than 60 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served 88 of the Fortune 100.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. More information about RGP is available at www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005044/en/