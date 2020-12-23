 

VBI Vaccines Announces European Medicines Agency Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for 3-Antigen Prophylactic Hepatitis B Vaccine


   

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the filing of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for the Company’s 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine candidate for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the hepatitis B virus in adults. The acceptance of the MAA filing begins the EMA’s review process.

“The EMA acceptance of our MAA marks an important milestone for VBI in our effort to enable broad access to our 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine, which we believe has the potential to be an important intervention in the fight to eliminate hepatitis B infections,” said Jeff Baxter, President & CEO. “We are committed to working collaboratively with the EMA during the regulatory process and we look forward to communicating developments related to the MAA throughout 2021.”

The MAA is supported by data from the two pivotal, randomized, double-blind, controlled Phase 3 studies – PROTECT and CONSTANT – as well as other relevant data.

About Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is one of the world’s most significant infectious disease threats with more than 290 million people infected globally. HBV infection is the leading cause of liver disease and, with current treatments, it is very difficult to cure, with many patients going on to develop liver cancers. An estimated 780,000 people die each year from complications of chronic HBV such as liver decompensation and hepatocellular carcinoma.

About VBI’s 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine

This vaccine is the only 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine, comprised of the S, pre-S1, and pre-S2 surface antigens of the hepatitis B virus, and is approved for use and commercially-available in Israel. In December 2017, VBI initiated patient dosing in a global Phase 3 clinical program that consisted of two concurrent pivotal studies: PROTECT, a safety and immunogenicity study, and CONSTANT, a lot-to-lot consistency study. Data from both the PROTECT study and the CONSTANT study, which were announced in June 2019 and January 2020, respectively, comprise the basis for the regulatory submissions in the U.S., Europe, and Canada. This vaccine is sold under the name Sci-B-Vac in Israel.

