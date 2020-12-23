 

TriMas Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report. The TriMas 2020 Sustainability Report outlines the Company’s commitment toward responsible environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, and highlights its comprehensive sustainability initiatives that have been implemented across its global operations.

“I am proud to introduce our inaugural Sustainability Report and excited to share with you our initiatives and performance,” said Thomas Amato, President and Chief Executive Officer of TriMas. “Although this is our first report, our commitment to sustainable environmental, social and governance practices has been long-standing at TriMas, as it exemplifies our core values of integrity and respect for the environment, the health, safety and well-being of our employees, and the communities in which we operate. We have been focused on operating in a socially responsible, safe and sustainable manner, and are pleased to be enhancing our transparency on these important initiatives.”

“With this report, we aim to provide our stakeholders a better understanding of our focus on and plans for continued improvement of our ESG programs. We believe our commitment to ESG matters is integral to achieving lasting success, and we will continue to improve and further integrate sustainability elements into our long-term business strategy, providing additional value for our shareholders, customers, employees and the communities where we operate. TriMas team members play an important part in achieving our sustainability efforts, and we thank them for their continued dedication to making us a better company," Amato concluded.

As outlined in the report, TriMas is committed to continuously enhancing its sustainability strategy focused on corporate governance and ethics, people, the environment and our products. The Company has also committed to share best practices and employ continuous improvement initiatives across the business for the greatest impact.

To minimize paper waste, the TriMas 2020 Sustainability Report may be found digitally on the TriMas website under Sustainability, or by typing the following link www.trimascorp.com/images/Sustainability-Report.pdf.

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets, with approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the end markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

