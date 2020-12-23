 

Quantum Numbers Corp. Welcomes Francis Bellido to Its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV:QNC) Quantum  Numbers Corp. (the "Corporation" or "QNC"), announces today that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Francis Bellido to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Bellido has spent his career overseeing and leading the development of several organizations in the healthcare industry. He brings strong financial management expertise, deep operating and leadership experience, and a global business perspective that he acquired over 30 years of international business in Biosciences, Healthcare and Financial industries.

Notably, Mr. Bellido managed a CA$300 Million life science investment Fund (SGF-Santé) that produced several important and key players in the Medical Device industry. He has a proven ability to approach technical and scientific issues with a solid business perspective. Mr. Bellido holds a PhD in medical microbiology from the University of Geneva and a MBA with a concentration in Finance from the University of Quebec at Montreal.

Pierre Paul Samson, QNC’s Chairman commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Bellido to our Board of Directors. His pedigree is outstanding, his business and technical background are most relevant to QNC’s plans and his established network in healthcare will help us position our product offering with the right industry targets. There’s unanimity with our current board members, this latest appointment will help QNC move to the next level.”

In connection with Mr. Bellido appointment to the board of directors, Quantum has granted to him incentive stock options to purchase 750,000 common shares. The exercise price of the options is 6.5 cents per share. The options vest immediately and will expire in three years. The options were granted under Quantum's stock option plan.

About Quantum Numbers Corp.

QNC’s mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security in connected devices. An innovative developer of cryptographic solutions based on Quantum Random Number Generation, QNC’s advantage is tied to a distinctively micro-size technology that is very low on energy consumption, easily integrated with other OEM components and especially low cost to allow for inexpensive high volume production.

The Corporation has successfully secured 4 USPTO patents, 2 patents awarded in Europe and currently has 2 patents pending in 11 additional countries. In addition to its IP strategy, QNC has developed an operational prototype that can address multiple applications related to security and embedded use, which can cater to a wide-variety of industries.

For more information, please visit our website at www.quantumnumberscorp.com

To receive QNC press releases by email, send a message to: info@quantumnumberscorp.com and specify "QNC press releases" on the subject line. To unsubscribe QNC press releases, please send a message to: info@quantumnumberscorp.com.

Marc Rousseau
mrousseau@lvrcapital.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 


