Cerberus Sentinel Names Chief Compliance Officer to Leadership Team

Alsinawi will continue to serve as president of the company’s TalaTek subsidiary, delivering specialized services in risk management, security, and compliance. TalaTek recently was recognized by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Board as a Registered Practitioner Organiza tion. Alsinawi also serves as the co-managing director of Girls in Tech, DC, a global nonprofit that seeks to eradicate gender disparities in high-tech industries.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO), a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced today that Baan Alsinawi has been named chief compliance officer (CCO). In this new role, she will be responsible for all compliance-related service offerings and guidelines, working closely with Cerberus president, Bill Santos, and chief operating officer, Bryce Hancock.

“Compliance—adhering to established rules and regulations, codes of conduct, laws, or organizational standards of conduct—is a cornerstone of cybersecurity. This ensures that organizations follow guidelines developed to protect the security and privacy of an organization's information system or enterprise,” said David Jemmett, Cerberus CEO. “Regulatory requirements will only grow in importance and focus. Organizations today are more aware of the need for compliance and roadmapping of their cybersecurity posture.”

“I am proud to join the Cerberus leadership team as chief compliance officer,” said Alsinawi. “Compliance is the bedrock for establishing any good risk management program. Without the strategic view of compliance, an organization leaves itself open to a multitude of risks that can damage its operations, reputation, and customer relationships. When properly executed, compliance programs provide the needed assurance that an organization is protecting its most valuable assets and providing value to its stakeholders.”

“As CCO, Baan will oversee all aspects of compliance and certifications,” said Jemmett. “Her experience and leadership will help ensure we continue Cerberus Sentinel’s culture of security, both internally and in delivering world-class service to our clients.”

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is a U.S. provider of consulting and managed services, focused solely on cybersecurity. The company seeks to expand by acquiring world-class cybersecurity talent and utilizes the latest technology to create innovative solutions that protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats. For more information, visit https://www.cerberussentinel.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Cerberus Sentinel's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Cerberus Sentinel's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect Cerberus Sentinel's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Cerberus Sentinel's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Charles J. Zigmund, Vice President

Cerberus Sentinel

617-838-4183

charles.zigmund@cerberussentinel.com