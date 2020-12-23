 

Cerberus Sentinel Names Chief Compliance Officer to Leadership Team

U.S. cybersecurity services firm promotes recognized cyber professional

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO), a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced today that Baan Alsinawi has been named chief compliance officer (CCO). In this new role, she will be responsible for all compliance-related service offerings and guidelines, working closely with Cerberus president, Bill Santos, and chief operating officer, Bryce Hancock.

Alsinawi will continue to serve as president of the company’s TalaTek subsidiary, delivering specialized services in risk management, security, and compliance. TalaTek recently was recognized by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Board as a Registered Practitioner Organization. Alsinawi also serves as the co-managing director of Girls in Tech, DC, a global nonprofit that seeks to eradicate gender disparities in high-tech industries.

“Compliance—adhering to established rules and regulations, codes of conduct, laws, or organizational standards of conduct—is a cornerstone of cybersecurity. This ensures that organizations follow guidelines developed to protect the security and privacy of an organization's information system or enterprise,” said David Jemmett, Cerberus CEO. “Regulatory requirements will only grow in importance and focus. Organizations today are more aware of the need for compliance and roadmapping of their cybersecurity posture.”

“I am proud to join the Cerberus leadership team as chief compliance officer,” said Alsinawi. “Compliance is the bedrock for establishing any good risk management program. Without the strategic view of compliance, an organization leaves itself open to a multitude of risks that can damage its operations, reputation, and customer relationships. When properly executed, compliance programs provide the needed assurance that an organization is protecting its most valuable assets and providing value to its stakeholders.”

“As CCO, Baan will oversee all aspects of compliance and certifications,” said Jemmett. “Her experience and leadership will help ensure we continue Cerberus Sentinel’s culture of security, both internally and in delivering world-class service to our clients.”

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is a U.S. provider of consulting and managed services, focused solely on cybersecurity. The company seeks to expand by acquiring world-class cybersecurity talent and utilizes the latest technology to create innovative solutions that protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats. For more information, visit https://www.cerberussentinel.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

