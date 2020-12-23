 

Recce Announces Positive Intranasal Animal Data against SARS-CoV-2 in International Study

Highlights:

  • RECCE 327 and RECCE 529 demonstrated dose-dependent activity in-vivo against SARS-CoV-2 virus in Syrian golden hamsters, a well-accepted model of infection
  • Intranasal administration of both compounds supports multiple potential modes of administration against SARS-CoV-2
  • Company committed to its COVID-19 activities as part of its infectious disease portfolio

SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE) (Company), the Company developing new classes of synthetic anti-infectives, today announced results from its international SARS-CoV-2 in-vivo studies, demonstrating positive activity of RECCE 327 (R327) and RECCE 529 (R529) against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Syrian golden hamsters.

Non-Executive Chairman Dr. John Prendergast said, “We are certainly encouraged by these in-vivo results and will continue to investigate the potential of Recce’s anti-infectives in larger animal models. We look forward to continuing our international studies which demonstrate the potential of our compounds to be effective against SARS-CoV-2.”

The study consisted of five groups of eight hamsters, each receiving a different treatment – placebo control of saline nasal wash, low dose of R327 (200mg/kg), high dose of R327 (400mg/kg), low dose of R529 (100mg/kg), and high dose of R529 (200mg/kg). All animals were infected with SARS CoV-2 on Day 0 with treatments administered twice daily on Days 1-5 and viral titres measured directly on Days 2, 4 and 6 via qPCR. In this model, the viral titres typically peak between Days 2 and 4.

The results, in both R327 and R529, demonstrated a positive reduction in COVID-19 viral load compared to the placebo group. The data that statistical significance has not been assessed, conveyed a mean log reduction within groups on Day 4 where the low R529 dose achieved a log reduction in the order of 1.5 logs and a high dose of R327 achieved a log reduction of 1.25 logs. Two of the five hamsters with COVID-19 infection on Day 6 indicated adverse clinical symptoms in the high dose R529 group and were excluded from the study. The Company considers a study specific anomaly since R529 was routinely well tolerated at considerably higher intravascularly infused doses in-vivo. The weight of the hamsters across all groups at the start and the end of the study remained approximately the same.

