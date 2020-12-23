 

Apollo Investment Corporation Amends and Extends Its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 14:00  |  64   |   |   

Final Maturity Extended to 2025 with Pricing and Advance Rates Remaining Unchanged

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) (the “Company”) announced today that it has extended the final maturity of its senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Facility”) by approximately 2 years from November 19, 2023 to December 22, 2025. Total commitments to the Facility will remain $1.81 billion until November 19, 2022 and will decrease to $1.705 billion thereafter. Pricing and advance rates remain unchanged on the Facility.  The minimum shareholders’ equity covenant on the Facility was amended. All other financial covenants were unchanged.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Truist Securities, Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., and MUFG Union Bank, N.A. are Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Arrangers on the Facility. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A is the Administrative Agent on the Facility.   

“We are pleased to announce the extension of our revolving credit facility which enhances our liquidity position,” said Howard Widra, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Gregory W. Hunt, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We greatly appreciate the support of our lenders in this extension which demonstrates their confidence in our platform and strategy.”

For further information, please see the Company’s current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 23, 2020.

About Apollo Investment Corporation

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments, and/or equity in private middle-market companies. The Company may also invest in the securities of public companies and structured products and other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The Company seeks to provide private financing solutions for private companies that do not have access to the more traditional providers of credit. Apollo Investment Corporation is managed by Apollo Investment Management, L.P., an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a leading global alternative investment manager. For more information, please visit www.apolloic.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apollo Investment Corporation Amends and Extends Its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility Final Maturity Extended to 2025 with Pricing and Advance Rates Remaining UnchangedNEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) (the “Company”) announced today that it has extended the final maturity of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:26 Uhr
Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. meldet Abschluss des Börsengangs mit 345 Mio. USD
22.12.20
Sierra Metals meldet Einreichung eines technischen Berichts NI 43-101 für deutlich erhöhte Mineralressourcenschätzung für die Silbermine Cusi in Mexiko
21.12.20
DGAP-News: Allecra Therapeutics and Shanghai Haini Pharmaceutical Announce Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Cefepime/enmetazobactam for Greater China
19.12.20
Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. gibt die Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption durch die Underwriter bekannt, womit insgesamt 345 Millionen US-Dollar im Rahmen des Initial Public Offering beschafft werden
18.12.20
Wish Strengthens Leadership With Key Appointment to Board of Directors
18.12.20
Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. gibt Preisfestsetzung für das auf 300 Millionen US-Dollar erhöhte Initial Public Offering bekannt
18.12.20
Newmont Corporation führt Esris „Site Scan for ArcGIS“ ein
17.12.20
XENO NFT Hub, the First NFT Marketplace Powered by Polkadot
17.12.20
P&G Commits to 2,021 Acts of Good in 2021 and Inspires Millions through Lead with Love Campaign
17.12.20
„Weniger ist mehr“: Bacardi prognostiziert 400-prozentiges Wachstum bei alkoholfreien und alkoholarmen Getränken in den nächsten vier Jahren

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
68
Blei/Zink/Silber-XXL-Resourcen : Hudbay minreals