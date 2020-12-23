 

Zscaler Launches Security Assessment Program for Organizations Navigating SolarWinds Cyberattack

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 14:00  |  54   |   |   

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced a security assessment program designed to help organizations assess the SolarWinds supply-chain attack, analyze potential impact on their organization, and inform adherence to Zscaler’s recommended best practices.

The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform modernizes enterprise security with a breakthrough approach that reduces the attack surface, prevents attackers from moving freely across the organizations, and stops command-and-control activity to limit the impact of SUNBURST and other supply chain attacks. Zscaler’s in-line cloud security platform delivers the industry’s most comprehensive visibility into enterprise internet traffic, processing over 150 billion daily requests, to power up prevention against threats like SUNBURST.

The Zscaler Security Assessment is designed to help organizations gain immediate visibility into their security posture and provide expert guidance and hands-on support to protect their enterprise. An assessment can be requested here: https://www.zscaler.com/solarwinds-cyberattack.

"SolarWinds will be remembered as a historic cybersecurity event. It highlights that as organizations embrace digital transformation, they have increased exposure to risk if they rely on traditional approaches to security,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder, Zscaler. “Zscaler is leading the way to transform legacy network security to a  zero trust architecture where you securely connect people and applications. As a trusted advisor, we help our customers and partners securely protect themselves from the threat activity today, and the attacks of tomorrow.”  

The Zscaler Security Assessment Program brings together security experts to educate organizations on the attack, guide them through Zscaler’s recommended best practices, and offer hands-on expertise to implement best practices. Via this program, our security experts will:

  • Provide best practices for securing workload to Internet traffic, including inspection of SSL/TLS encrypted traffic.
  • Perform a security policy audit to ensure organizations adhere to recommended best practices for protection.
  • Offer guidance on reducing attack surface and limiting the impact of lateral movement with a zero trust architecture.
  • Provide hands-on implementation of recommended best practices by security experts.

To learn more about the Zscaler Security Assessment Program please visit  https://www.zscaler.com/solarwinds-cyberattack.

To read the Trust Advisory notice on the SolarWinds Cyberattacks, please visit https://www.zscaler.com/blogs/security-research/zscaler-coverage-solar ...

About Zscaler
Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
Global PR Director
Zscaler, Inc.
415.694.9413
nwodecki@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
ir@zscaler.com


Zscaler Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zscaler Launches Security Assessment Program for Organizations Navigating SolarWinds Cyberattack SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced a security assessment program designed to help organizations assess the SolarWinds supply-chain attack, analyze potential …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Zscaler to Host Virtual Analyst Day on Monday, January 11, 2021
22.12.20
Diese 3 schlimmen Viren von 2020 werden auch das Anlegerjahr 2021 bestimmen
14.12.20
Zscaler Positioned as the Only Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways
08.12.20
Zscaler Announces Cloud Protection to Automate Security for Cloud Workloads
02.12.20
Zscaler Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
01.12.20
Zscaler to Host Investor Product Briefing

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:24 Uhr
14
Zscaler - Cloud security