Bel to Participate in 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference Being Held Virtually on January 11-15, 2021

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (“Bel,” or, “the Company”) (Nasdaq:BELFA and Nasdaq:BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that management will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference being held virtually on January 11-15, 2021. Daniel Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer, Craig Brosious, VP of Finance, Lynn Hutkin, Director of Financial Reporting, and Dennis Ackerman, President of Bel’s Power Solutions and Protection group, will be available for meetings for the entirety of January 15.

Interested parties may schedule a one-on-one meeting in advance of the conference through the Needham on-line meeting platform, or by contacting Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for Bel. A 30-minute group presentation is additionally scheduled to begin at 1:15 PM (Eastern Time) on January 15, 2021 for attendees. The group presentation will be broadcast over the internet, and will be available on the investor relations portion of Bel’s website in the Events and Presentations Section.