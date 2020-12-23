Publication Reveals in Side-by-Side Comparison that Method Using PacBio Sequencing Detects Only 72% of the Large Structural Variants Detected by Optical Genome Mapping with Saphyr

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced the publication of a study by the Human Genome Structural Variation Consortium (HGSVC) revealing that their sequencing method based on PacBio HiFi reads detected only 72% of the large SVs that Bionano’s optical genome mapping (OGM) detected across 32 different human genomes. The consortium developed its custom sequencing method by combining sequencing with PacBio and the single-strand prep and sequencing method StrandSeq to establish a comprehensive catalog of human SVs with base-pair and haplotype resolution. The cost of this method is estimated, based on list pricing, to be between $10,000 and $20,000 per genome. OGM with Saphyr, which costs less than $500 per genome, was shown to be significantly more sensitive than the sequencing method.



Many of the SVs missed by the sequencing technologies overlapped with complex regions of the genome that cause microdeletion and microduplication syndromes, which are highly relevant clinically owing to their involvement in neurodevelopmental disorders. The analysis primarily focused on insertions and deletions, which are considered to be easier for sequencing to detect. Other studies have shown that OGM significantly outperforms sequencing for detection of other SVs, such as inversions and translocations, which are also highly clinically relevant, especially in cancer.

The publication did classify some large SVs as being uniquely detected by the sequencing-based method based on PacBio HiFi. Upon further analysis, however, most of these SVs were in fact identified by OGM, but classified differently. Overall, less than 2% of the large SVs detected by PacBio were missed by OGM.

Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO of Bionano Genomics commented, “This publication outlines one of the most comprehensive side-by-side comparisons of PacBio sequencing and Bionano’s OGM for large SV detection. The unparalleled performance of Saphyr is remarkable because the Bionano data were generated on our commercially available Saphyr system and analyzed using its automated pipeline for a variable cost per genome of less than $500. With the latest update to Saphyr’s software released this week, the instrument can now generate clinical quality SV calls on 12 samples per day per instrument and up to 96 samples per week.