Calix Wins 2020 Awards for “Best CEOs” and “Best Companies for Diversity” From Comparably, Also Achieves a Top Culture Ranking

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced it has received awards in two categories—Best CEOs 2020 and Best Companies for Diversity—from leading culture and compensation monitoring site Comparably. Calix received these awards in the “large company” category, defined as having 500 or more employees. Calix also received numerous positive ratings from employees including an “A” score for Culture—a grade that stacks up against U.S.-based companies with between 500 and 1,000 employees. The total Comparably dataset represents 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. This is the first year Calix has participated in Comparably rankings, which are based on self-reported, anonymous survey responses from employees.

Comparably honored Calix CEO Carl Russo with the Best CEOs 2020 award based on his ranking 27th on its annual list of Top 50 highest-rated CEOs of 2020. A renowned visionary in the communications industry, Russo previously served as president and CEO of Cerent, which was acquired by Cisco in 1999 at a 7.5 billion-dollar value. Before that, he was chief operating officer at Xircom, which also achieved a multibillion-dollar value. Russo was an initial investor in Calix in 1999 and served as board chairman. In 2002 he stepped into the role of president and CEO. During that time, he’s spearheaded strategic acquisitions and taken Calix public.

Russo continues to lead Calix with vision and tenacity while driving a culture of collaboration and open communication. Based on Calix employee ratings on Comparably.com, Russo has earned an approval score of 94/100, placing him in the top five percent of all CEOs.

Calix employee sentiment gives the company an overall Culture grade of “A” with a rating of 4.6 out of 5-stars, which puts Calix in the top 10 percent among similarly-sized companies in the U.S. The overall Culture score, 85/100, incorporates employee ratings based on their feedback in such categories as Work Culture, Leadership, Managers, Meetings and more. The ratings show employees at Calix are very satisfied with their work experience.

Comparably also awarded Calix with a Best Companies for Diversity 2020 award, based on the company’s number 18 ranking on Comparably’s list of Top 50 highest-rated Companies for Diversity in 2020. This list is assembled based on anonymous feedback from employees of color on Comparably.com over the past 12 months. In general rankings on diversity, Calix scores 84/100 across various culture categories, placing Calix in the top 15 percent among companies. This category provides insight into how diverse employees feel and rate their work experience at Calix across various culture dimensions. Diverse employees at Calix give the company high marks in the categories of Team, CEO Rating, and Leadership.