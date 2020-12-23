 

SolarEdge Announces Two New Appointments Chief Marketing Officer for SolarEdge and Chief Executive Officer for Kokam

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, announced today the appointment of Yogev Barak as Chief Marketing Officer of SolarEdge and the appointment of SehWoong Jeong as Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary, Kokam.

Mr. Barak brings to SolarEdge over twenty-five years of experience in international marketing and B2B product management, including executive management positions at HP and Applied Materials. In his most recent role, Mr. Barak served as the Head of Strategy, Marketing, Products and Business Management at HP Indigo. He holds a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from Tel Aviv University.

Mr. Jeong is an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience of leadership positions in Samsung Electronics. Prior to joining SolarEdge, he served as General Manager & Executive Vice President for Automotive Batteries and ESS at Samsung SDI, leading a successful, large scale lithium-ion battery and Energy Storage Systems (ESS) business. Mr. Jeong holds a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from University of Colorado at Boulder, US and a M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Korea.

“I am excited to have Yogev and SehWoong join our senior management team and I am confident the leadership and industry experience they bring will help us continue to grow in the solar market and new segments we are addressing,” said Zvi Lando, CEO of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com

