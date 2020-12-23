 

Ring Energy, Inc. Announces Results of Fall 2020 Redetermination of Its Senior Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.12.2020, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAM: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) announced today the results of its fall 2020 redetermination of its $1 billion senior revolving credit facility (“Credit Facility”). The borrowing base was set at $350 million, or approximately 6.7% lower than its previous borrowing base of $375 million. The next regularly scheduled bank redetermination will be on or around May 1, 2021.

Management also announced that the Company paid down an additional $45 million against the Credit Facility, or 12.5% from the $360 million drawn as of September 30, 2020. This leaves the current amount drawn at $315 million dollars and approximately $35 million in available liquidity (plus cash on hand).

Additionally, the Company provided an update to their oil hedges for calendar years 2021 and 2022. The Company added 1,500 barrels of oil per day (“Bopd”) in additional oil hedges consisting of three 500 Bopd swaps at $45.45, $45.60, and $45.96 per barrel of oil, respectively. This brings the total amount of oil hedged for calendar year 2021 to 9,000 Bopd, a 50/50 balance of collars and swaps. The Company also secured four oil hedges for calendar year 2022, three 500 Bopd swaps at $44.22, $44.75, and $44.97 per barrel of oil, respectively, and one 250 Bopd swap at $45.98 per barrel of oil. A complete summary of the Company’s hedge positions for 2021 and 2022 are listed in the table below.

 

 

Effective

 

 

 

 

Floor

Ceiling

 

Commodity

Date

End Date

Volume

Structure

Swap Price

Price

Price

 

 

 

 

(Bopd)

 

 

 

 

2021

WTI - Crude

1/1/2021

12/31/2021

1,000

Costless Collar

-

$45.00

$52.71

 

WTI - Crude

1/1/2021

12/31/2021

1,000

Costless Collar

-

$45.00

$55.08

 

WTI - Crude

1/1/2021

12/31/2021

1,000

Costless Collar

-

$40.00

$55.08

 

WTI - Crude

1/1/2021

12/31/2021

1,500

Costless Collar

-

$40.00

$55.35

 

WTI - Crude

1/1/2021

12/31/2021

2,000

Swap

$45.37

-

-

 

WTI - Crude

1/1/2021

12/31/2021

500

Swap

$45.38

-

-

 

WTI - Crude

1/1/2021

12/31/2021

500

Swap

$45.00

-

-

 

WTI - Crude

1/1/2021

12/31/2021

500

Swap

$45.45

-

-

 

WTI - Crude

1/1/2021

12/31/2021

500

Swap

$45.60

-

-

 

WTI - Crude

1/1/2021

12/31/2021

500

Swap

$45.96

-

-

 

 

 

 

(MMBtu/d)

 

 

 

 

 

HH-Nat Gas

1/1/2021

12/31/2021

6,000

Swap

$2.991

-

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

WTI - Crude

1/1/2022

12/31/2022

500

Swap

$44.22

-

-

 

WTI - Crude

1/1/2022

12/31/2022

500

Swap

$44.75

-

-

 

WTI - Crude

1/1/2022

12/31/2022

500

Swap

$44.97

-

-

 

WTI - Crude

1/1/2022

12/31/2022

250

Swap

$45.98

-

-

 

 

 

 

(MMBtu/d)

 

 

 

 

 

HH-Nat Gas

1/1/2022

12/31/2022

5,000

Swap

$2.726

-

-

Mr. Paul D. McKinney, Ring’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated, “Strengthening our balance sheet remains our primary focus and despite the challenges we’ve faced this year, the Company has reduced debt by $73 million from the high-water mark set in the second quarter of $388 million – that is a 19 percent reduction! I am confident that we can continue to allocate a disproportional amount of our free cash flow to paying down debt throughout 2021 and allocate the remaining free cash flow to maintaining or possibly modestly growing our production.”

Mr. McKinney further remarked “Adding the swaps secures our free cash flow and ability to maintain our 2021 drilling program without fear of another retraction in oil prices. With the volatility we have experienced in oil prices, taking the defensive position we have with oil hedges is in the best interest of our shareholders at this time.”

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations in Texas and New Mexico.

www.ringenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “target,” “potential,” “possible,” or “probable” or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “will,” “should,” or “could” be taken, occur or be achieved. This press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, its Form 10Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to acquire productive oil and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both domestically and abroad, and the conduct of business by the Company, and other factors that may be more fully described in additional documents set forth by the Company.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ring Energy, Inc. Announces Results of Fall 2020 Redetermination of Its Senior Credit Facility Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAM: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) announced today the results of its fall 2020 redetermination of its $1 billion senior revolving credit facility (“Credit Facility”). The borrowing base was set at $350 million, or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Shahmoon Keller PLLC Files Suit on Behalf of Holders of QuantumScape Corporation Warrants
Mogo to Make Corporate Investment in Bitcoin
U.S. Bancorp announces $3 billion common stock repurchase program
Genprex, Inc. Announces $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
Polaris Appoints Michael Speetzen as Interim CEO
Phunware Releases “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App Update for Android on Google Play
The Trade Desk Announces Approval of All Proposals from the Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity