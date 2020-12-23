 

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Common Dividend of $0.03 per Share

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.03 per common share for the fourth quarter 2020. The dividend is payable on January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS and Credit Investments. Its Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities.

About Angelo Gordon

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. is a privately held limited partnership founded in November 1988. The firm manages approximately $41 billion as of September 30, 2020 with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 550 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

