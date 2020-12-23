DSS Wholly Owned Subsidiary Impact BioMedical Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with BioMed Technology

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Impact BioMedical, Inc. ("Impact BioMedical") entered into a 10-year exclusive distribution agreement (the “Distribution Agreement”) with BioMed Technology Asia Pacific Holdings Limited (“BioMed”), a limited liability company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. BioMed is the holding company of BioMed Technology Holdings Limited which focuses on manufacturing natural probiotics, pursuant to which the Company will directly market, advertise, promote, distribute and sell certain BioMed products to resellers. The products to be distributed by the Company include BioMed’s PGut Premium Probiotics, PGut Allergy Probiotics, PGut SupremeSlim Probiotics, PGut Kids Probiotics, and PGut Baby Probiotics.



Under the terms of the Distribution Agreement, the Company will have exclusive rights to distribute the products within the United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea and non-exclusive distribution rights in all other countries. In exchange, the Company agreed to certain obligations, including mutual marketing obligations to promote sales of the products.

“We are pleased to have secured exclusive distribution rights to key major markets globally,” stated Chan Heng Fai, Chairman of DSS. “This latest agreement further strengthens Impact BioMedical’s foundation and provides the potential for strong near-term revenue growth. We look forward to providing further updates on this and other initiatives as we continue to execute.”

The global probiotics market was estimated at US$48 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2025, driven by the growing consumer inclination towards preventive healthcare in conjunction with the development of efficient probiotic strains.



In connection with the Distribution Agreement, the Company also entered into a subscription agreement with BioMed (the “Subscription Agreement”), pursuant to which the Company agreed to purchase 525 ordinary shares of BioMed (the “Shares”) at a purchase price of HK$9,333.33 per share for total consideration of HK$4,900,000 (approximately US$630,000).