 

MindBeacon Holdings Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindBeacon Holdings Inc. (“MindBeacon” or the “Company”) (TSX: MBCN) announced today the successful closing of its previously announced initial public offering (the “Offering”) pursuant to which it and TELUS Corporation, 1930339 Ontario Inc., 2451585 Ontario Inc. and 1964998 Ontario Inc. (the “Selling Shareholders”) sold an aggregate of 9,343,750 common shares at a price of $8.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $74,750,000. The Offering includes the exercise in full by the Underwriters (as defined below) of their over-allotment option to acquire 1,218,750 additional shares of the Company from the Selling Shareholders. The Company received gross proceeds of $65,000,000 and the Selling Shareholders received gross proceeds of $9,750,000.

MindBeacon will use the net proceeds received by it from the Offering to strengthen its financial position and allow it to pursue its growth strategies, which include growing its consumer base and enterprise membership in existing markets and expanding into new geographies, expanding use cases and its continuum of care, building and implementing its BEACON in a Box product offering, investing in artificial intelligence and machine learning, and to fund working capital and other general corporate activities.

The common shares of the Company are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MBCN”.

The Offering was made by TD Securities Inc. and Credit Suisse Securities (Canada), Inc. as joint bookrunners, Canaccord Genuity Corp. as co-lead underwriter and Bloom Burton Securities Inc., Beacon Securities Limited and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as underwriters.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of MindBeacon in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act). Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

