Gritstone Oncology Announces $110 Million Private Placement

The PIPE financing is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on December 28, 2020. The PIPE financing was done in compliance with applicable Nasdaq rules and priced at the “Minimum Price” (as defined in the Nasdaq rules). Cowen served as the sole placement agent for the financing. The company expects to use net proceeds from this private placement to fund research and development expenses, including the clinical development of its lead cancer immunotherapies, GRANITE and SLATE, and advancement of opportunities from its core technologies including Gritstone EDGE and vaccine platforms, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types, today announced that it has executed a securities purchase agreement to raise gross proceeds of $110 million resulting from the sale of shares of its common stock and/or pre-funded warrants through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing at a price per share of $3.34. The financing was led by certain existing and new investors, Redmile Group, Avidity Partners and EcoR1 Capital.

“We believe these additional resources position us well to accelerate the advancement of our two lead cancer immunotherapies, GRANITE and SLATE,” said Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Gritstone Oncology. “Additionally, we are exploring the broader potential of our first-in-class technology platforms – EDGE as a leading T cell antigen identification technology complementing our highly immunogenic vaccine platforms, now well established in human clinical studies.”

The securities sold in this private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. Gritstone has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission registering the resale of the shares of common stock issued in this private placement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.