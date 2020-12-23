 

Leading Psychedelic Media Site Launches New Digital Platform

PsychedelicSpotlight.com upgrades website for user experience and increased content

Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has launched a new web platform for its Psychedelic Spotlight web magazine. 

The new site is part of the continued growth Psychedelic Spotlight is experiencing. In Q4 of 2020 a record number of new users visited the site, breaking page view records.

“When PSYC initially launched Psychedelic Spotlight last spring I’m not sure if anyone could fathom how quickly it would grow into one of the most prominent sources for news, information, and resources within the sector of medicinal psychedelics,” said David Flores, Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO. “The new site will present a sleeker and more appealing visual experience for our audience. However, some of the most important and beneficial updates and changes we have infused the site with are on the backend. This new site has been developed with SEO and Google ranking analytics in mind in order to more effectively position it to capture as much of the growing audience within this sector as possible.” 

“I’m thrilled to bring this new platform to our readers,” said Jill Ettinger, Psychedelic Spotlight’s Director of Content. “They keep telling us how much they love the content at Psychedelic Spotlight, and now we have a platform that’s only going to add to that positive experience as well as sustain its continued growth and expansion in the months ahead.” 

The Company, through its digital media marketing partner, SunCity Advising, expects to rollout additional pages and features for the Psychedelic Spotlight website over the next several weeks in its ongoing mission of delivering the most resourceful and content-rich web platform in the sector of medicinal psychedelics.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

