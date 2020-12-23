 

Megan Britt to Lead Investor Relations for Tyson Foods

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) has named Megan Britt as the company’s new Vice President of Investor Relations.

Britt will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of investor relations, including shareholder communications, financial media relations and internet and intranet investor content. She begins her new role on January 4 and will report to Chief Financial Officer Stewart Glendinning.

Britt has almost 15 years of experience in roles in finance, including investor relations, investment management, decision analysis and corporate strategy. She most recently served as Vice President of Investor Relations for Corteva Agriscience, based in Wilmington, Delaware. Prior to her role at Corteva, she held various director roles at DuPont.

“We’re pleased to have Megan join our team as we continue to position Tyson Foods for long-term growth,” said Glendinning. “We believe her experience and leadership skills will be a great benefit to our investor relationships.”

“I’m looking forward to joining Tyson Foods and becoming part of a company with such a rich history and promising global future,” said Britt.

Britt holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Agricultural and Applied Economics from Texas Tech University.

About Tyson Foods, Inc. 
Tyson Foods, Inc., (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, and State Fair. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, United States, the company has 139,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit WWW.TYSONFOODS.COM

Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-236-9022

Category: IR, Newsroom

 


