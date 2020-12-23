Ehave KetaDASH Subsidiary Announces Intent to Battle Major Depression through Home Delivery of Ketamine

MIAMI, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, today announced it intends to offer home infusion of ketamine for patients whose healthcare provider has prescribed it as a treatment. Through its recently formed KetaDASH ( www.ketadash.com ) subsidiary, Ehave will provide medical professionals with the platform for home IV delivery. The platform will include software, protocols, and equipment, as well as a smart and intuitive dashboard for KetaDash designed to help patients and medical professionals interact.

Ketamine, originally approved by the FDA for anesthesia and pain relief, is now one of the psychedelics compounds being studied to treat mental health conditions like anxiety, addiction, and depression.

Ehave Chief Executive Officer, Ben Kaplan, said, “The main reason we are focusing on ketamine as a psychedelic-assisted therapy is to present a new treatment for individuals suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD or other mental or emotional health challenges. Our goal is to provide an IV service that will allow medical professionals to provide psychedelic-assisted therapies in the comfort and convenience of their patients' homes. We believe a large number of patients prefer a medical technician come to their home over going to a clinic."

Lisa Ling, who hosts “This is Life” on CNN, recently aired a special on the psychedelic treatment revolution and how ketamine has been successfully repurposed over the past few years to treat depression and PTSD. The report is available online at https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/20/opinions/psychedelics-trauma-healing-th ....

Victor S. Dorodny, MD,ND,PHD,MPH (www.DrDorodny.com), Medical Advisor to Ehave, said, “Ketamine, a widely used anesthetic medication, is now being used to treat depression, suicidality, chronic pain, migraines, OCD and even some PTSD symptoms. For many, this breakthrough treatment represents a powerful opportunity to manage their mental health challenges. KetaDash will allow the patients who are prescribed Ketamine to receive required treatments in the safety and comfort of their homes.”

Additional Ehave Inc. Information

We are truly grateful for the support of EHVVF shareholders! Please join the conversation on our Ehave supporter’s telegram group at https://t.me/EhaveInc.

The company posts important information and updates through weekly videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnyW1mgMd0qmYkEMq3O6FWA.