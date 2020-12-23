 

Ehave KetaDASH Subsidiary Announces Intent to Battle Major Depression through Home Delivery of Ketamine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 14:30  |  69   |   |   

Ketamine, originally approved by the FDA for anesthesia and pain relief, is now one of the psychedelics compounds being studied to treat mental health conditions like anxiety, addiction, and depression.

MIAMI, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, today announced it intends to offer home infusion of ketamine for patients whose healthcare provider has prescribed it as a treatment. Through its recently formed KetaDASH (www.ketadash.com) subsidiary, Ehave will provide medical professionals with the platform for home IV delivery. The platform will include software, protocols, and equipment, as well as a smart and intuitive dashboard for KetaDash designed to help patients and medical professionals interact.

Ehave Chief Executive Officer, Ben Kaplan, said, “The main reason we are focusing on ketamine as a psychedelic-assisted therapy is to present a new treatment for individuals suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD or other mental or emotional health challenges. Our goal is to provide an IV service that will allow medical professionals to provide psychedelic-assisted therapies in the comfort and convenience of their patients' homes. We believe a large number of patients prefer a medical technician come to their home over going to a clinic."

Lisa Ling, who hosts “This is Life” on CNN, recently aired a special on the psychedelic treatment revolution and how ketamine has been successfully repurposed over the past few years to treat depression and PTSD. The report is available online at https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/20/opinions/psychedelics-trauma-healing-th ....

Victor S. Dorodny, MD,ND,PHD,MPH (www.DrDorodny.com), Medical Advisor to Ehave, said, “Ketamine, a widely used anesthetic medication, is now being used to treat depression, suicidality, chronic pain, migraines, OCD and even some PTSD symptoms. For many, this breakthrough treatment represents a powerful opportunity to manage their mental health challenges. KetaDash will allow the patients who are prescribed Ketamine to receive required treatments in the safety and comfort of their homes.”

Additional Ehave Inc. Information

We are truly grateful for the support of EHVVF shareholders! Please join the conversation on our Ehave supporter’s telegram group at https://t.me/EhaveInc.

The company posts important information and updates through weekly videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnyW1mgMd0qmYkEMq3O6FWA.

Seite 1 von 3
Ehave Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ehave KetaDASH Subsidiary Announces Intent to Battle Major Depression through Home Delivery of Ketamine Ketamine, originally approved by the FDA for anesthesia and pain relief, is now one of the psychedelics compounds being studied to treat mental health conditions like anxiety, addiction, and depression. MIAMI, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Ehave, Inc. Issues CEO Letter to Stockholders, Reports on Significant Progress and Outlook for 2021
16.12.20
Ehave, Inc. Announces KetaDASH for Ketamine Home Delivery and Purchase of Curedash Assets
07.12.20
Ehave, Inc. and Identity Key Announce Partnership for Blockchain Based Identity Verification Software for the Medical Industry
04.12.20
Ehave Dashboard Enters Final Simulations of Clinical Trials with the Hospital for Sick Children