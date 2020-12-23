TOMI SteraMist Disinfection Provides Highest Clean for Merakey

Merakey provides education, support and therapy services in the areas of intellectual and developmental disability, behavioral health, autism, and addiction recovery to children and adults. It has locations in 12 states with a heavy concentration throughout Pennsylvania, placing great confidence in the SteraMist technology to safeguard their staff and patients in several facilities. TOMI’s Service Network (TSN) member, Enviro-Mist, utilizes SteraMist technology to treat 234,582 square feet across five Merakey campuses in Southeastern Pennsylvania on a quarterly basis.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ:TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP), is pleased to showcase a highly-valued customer relationship with Merakey Behavioral Health.

Additionally, Merakey operations personnel treat their own facilities using five TOMI SteraMist Surface Unit disinfection devices, one for each facility. Merakey routinely treats more frequently with their units, as well as providing spot disinfection for suspected COVID-positive exposure and high traffic areas. These areas include common areas, dining areas, hallways, bathrooms, staff offices, nurse stations, and break areas.

The need for the SteraMist technology has never been greater, with medical facilities seeking a safeguard to act as a secure medical haven for patients experiencing mental health and behavioral challenges. Coronavirus has elevated disinfection protocols adopted by the medical community and will continue to evolve well beyond the pandemic, with further scrutiny placed on other harmful pathogens prevalent in medical environments such as MRSA, C. diff, and C. auris. With a second wave rise in COVID infection rates alongside the looming influenza season, diagnoses and medical treatments may be complicated and sheer volume may challenge healthcare structures.

Patient waiting rooms, lobby/common areas, clinical assessment, in-patient rooms, therapy and activity areas maintain hard deadline limitations for disinfection execution. SteraMist’s quick application, lack of toxic byproducts, and nonexistent residue creates the perfect solution to bring high traffic areas back into circulation quickly to avoid disrupting regular patient care.