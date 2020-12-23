 

Signature Resources Announces Nordmin Engagement

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Nordmin Engineering Ltd. (“Nordmin”) to provide technical services.

  “Given the extensive expertise that Nordmin has developed in this region with their work at Monument Bay and other projects regionally and globally, we are pleased to be working with their team. Nordmin has demonstrated a proficiency with working with the local stake holders and have formidable experience in optimizing logistical planning in this region. Ultimately, advancing our historic resource to full compliance, plus the upcoming drill program, will form the foundation for an expanded resource in due course. We expect to be in a position to provide a more extensive exploration update early in 2021.”  
     
  Robert Vallis, P.Eng., MBA – President, CEO, and Director  

Stock Options
The Company has also granted 2,575,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. 2,500,000 options shall have an exercise price of $0.13, expire five years from the date of issuance, and shall vest 25% immediately, and 12.5% ever six months thereafter through to the third anniversary. The other 75,000 stock options shall have an exercise price of $0.13, expire one year from the date of issuance and shall vest immediately upon issuance.

About Signature
The Lingman Lake gold property consists of 622 staked claims, four free hold full patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 12,148 hectares. The property hosts an historical estimate of 234,684 oz of gold* (1,063,904 tonnes grading 6.86 g/t with 2.73 gpt cut-off) and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3-levels at 46-meters, 84-meters and 122-meters depths.

*This historical resource estimate is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators, and information provided by governmental authorities. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the classification of the mineral resource estimates in accordance with current CIM categories. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. Establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Lingman Lake deposit will require further evaluation, which the Company and its consultants intend to complete in due course. Additional information regarding historical resource estimates is available in the technical report entitled, "Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Gold Property" dated January 31, 2020, prepared by John M. Siriunas, P.Eng. and Walter Hanych, P.Geo., available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

