Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 Million Concurrent Private Placement

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $24.5 million at a public offering price of $1.35 per share of common stock, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.



The shares of common stock in the public offering were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-244362), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 20, 2020. The public offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering will be filed by the Company with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may also be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY, 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.