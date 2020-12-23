Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 Million Concurrent Private Placement
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and
commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately
$24.5 million at a public offering price of $1.35 per share of common stock, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.
The shares of common stock in the public offering were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-244362), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 20, 2020. The public offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering will be filed by the Company with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may also be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY, 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.
In a separate concurrent private placement transaction led by healthcare-focused institutional investors, Cellectar offered and sold 1,518.5180 shares of Series D convertible preferred stock convertible into a number of shares of common stock equal to $13,500 divided by $1.35 (the “Conversion Price”) (or 10,000 shares of common stock for each share of Series D Preferred Stock converted), at a price of $13,500 per share of Series D Preferred Stock. The gross proceeds from the private placement are expected to be approximately $20.5 million, prior to deducting placement agent fees and estimated expenses. The Series D Preferred Stock will only be convertible into common stock upon receipt of stockholder approval of the issuance of the shares of common stock as required by Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(d) at a special stockholder meeting to be called for that purpose. The Series D Preferred Stock and the shares of our common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Series D Preferred Stock are being offered pursuant to the exemption provided in Section 4(a)(2) under the Securities Act and Rule 506(b) promulgated thereunder. Such preferred shares and common shares issuable upon conversion of the preferred shares have not been registered under the Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.
