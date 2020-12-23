 

First Foundation Awards $260,000 to Nonprofits through Its ‘Supporting Our Communities’ Program

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) (“First Foundation”), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, today announced the recipients of its ‘Supporting Our Communities’ philanthropy initiative.

After revamping the ‘Supporting Our Communities’ initiative to provide a more meaningful donation to the selected nonprofits, First Foundation committed to continue the initiative in 2020, a time when the communities need it most.

“The Supporting Our Communities initiative feels more important in 2020 than ever before,” said Scott F. Kavanaugh, CEO of First Foundation. “We have all experienced change and uncertainty this year, so we know the importance of giving back to the organizations that are helping so many. By partnering with these nonprofits, we are able to build deeper relationships and help those in the communities when it matters most.”

The initiative, which includes a cash grant as well as the opportunity for in-kind consulting services for each recipient, connects the nonprofit with First Foundation employees for volunteer and long-lasting community building activities. This year the list of nonprofit recipients was compiled to include twelve unique organizations that are focused on important causes, including aiding in affordable housing, combatting homelessness, and helping in youth career development.

The 2020 Supporting Our Communities grant recipients include:

One of the founding principles of First Foundation is to establish meaningful connections and relationships with clients, and the natural progression was to carry that partnership-based approach into the community. In its eighth year, the program has taken on greater significance this year as First Foundation brought together a diverse team of employees from various locations and departments to help review and select the recipients along with our executive team.

