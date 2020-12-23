 

Bespoke Extracts Welcomes Mixed Martial Artists Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford to the Growing Team of Bespoke CBD Brand Ambassadors

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today welcomed husband-wife professional mixed martial artists (MMA) Austin Vanderford and Paige VanZant to its fast growing team of Bespoke CBD brand ambassadors.

A mixed martial artist, author and professional model, VanZant has won a global following of adoring fans due to her success in the flyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), finishing second place during one season of “Dancing with the Stars,” and winning the Food Network’s celebrity cooking championship on “Chopped,” among many other prolific accomplishments. In August of this year, she signed a contract to fight exclusively in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship with her first bout scheduled to take place in February 2021 during Super Bowl weekend.

Married to VanZant since September 2018, professional MMA middleweight fighter Austin “The Gentleman” Vanderford boasts an undefeated record in the cage at 10-0. Prior to fighting for Bellator MMA where his record currently stands at 4-0, Vanderford went undefeated at 6-0 with the UFC. Together, VanZant and Vanderford have more than three million followers on Instagram and another one million plus on Facebook.  

Danny Pollack, Bespoke Extracts CEO, stated, “As elite professional athletes and inspiring personalities with millions of fans and followers, the social influence and brand validation that Austin and Paige are bringing to bear for Bespoke CBD products is expected to have measurable impact on our Company’s global brand awareness and promising growth potential.”

Vanderford noted, “Paige and I both value the importance of maintaining optimal health and wellness so that we can attain our high performance goals – both in and out of the cage. Bespoke’s premium, all-natural, hemp-derived CBD products play an important role in helping us to look and feel our best, so agreeing to become brand ambassadors for Bespoke was a no-brainer for us.”

“I rely on my body for my livelihood, so I only buy and use products from brands, like Bespoke, which value my health and wellness as much as I do. Austin and I are very proud to become Bespoke brand ambassadors and look forward to spreading the word on how Bespoke CBD is having a positive impact on our wellness,” added VanZant.

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

At Bespoke Extracts, we believe in the power of the individual. So, we strive to tailor each CBD experience to make its benefits unique to you and your lifestyle. That means making sure you are confident that everything we deliver to you is safe, effective, and perfect for you. From the very beginning, we have hand-picked our producers to ensure only NSF-certified and USDA-certified organic hemp from some of the finest CBD growers in the United States. It is also why we use the industry standard for extraction to ensure the purest and most potent product on the market. And finally, it’s why we strive to develop a long-term personal relationship with each and every one of our customers—including you—to help them determine their needs and wants and supply the exact right solution for them. For more information, please visit www.bespokeextracts.com.  

