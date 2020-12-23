 

ISW Holdings Announces 5M Share Stock Option Plan to Add Key Talent in Front of Major Catalysts

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is excited to announce the creation of a new stock option compensation plan in anticipation of the establishment of an advisory board and the addition of new top team members to help the Company optimize its execution as it navigates new and increasingly promising opportunities.

The Company has recently made a number of advances that management believes will help attract top talent interested in joining a growing enterprise, including:

  • Elimination of $702,000 in convertible debt
  • Reduction of outstanding shares by nearly 15% 
  • Reduction in authorized shares to just 60 million
  • Assembly, shipment, & green-lighting of Pod5 high-efficiency cryptocurrency mining pod
  • On pace for 7th consecutive quarter of sequential growth in revenues
  • On pace for new Company record financial performance in 2020

“We have set aside 5 million shares for this incentive program,” said Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “We have made significant progress towards accomplishing our strategic goals this year and implementing our long-term business plan.”

The Company’s advisory board will consist of experienced leaders with credible track records of successful execution in telehealth, healthcare manufacturing, and blockchain (Bitcoin software development, node projects, Bitcoin education, and start-up advisory and hosting).

The members of the Company advisory board will be introduced to the public in January.

“This new program will allow us to retain our top performers and appeal to an increasingly competitive class of talent,” Pierce said. “We are looking for the best and brightest technology engineers, cryptocurrency mining operators, and financial executives and advisors with the experience and acumen to take this Company to the next level.”

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

info@ISWHoldings.com


