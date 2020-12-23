LogistiCare and Volunteers of America Delaware Valley (VOADV) Partner to Deliver Holiday Gifts and Spread Cheer to Local Philadelphia Families in Need

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare , the nation’s largest non-emergency medical transportation company and the contracted transportation vendor for Philadelphia Medicaid participants, and Volunteers of America Delaware Valley (VOADV) are partnering to deliver holiday gifts and spread cheer to local Philadelphia families in need this year. This unique partnership, further strengthened by relationships with the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families and George Washington High School , will ensure holiday gifts and meals are delivered to local Philadelphia families in need through VOADV’s annual Adopt A Family program.

Since 2011, VOADV’s Adopt A Family program has provided holiday gifts, meals, and more to vulnerable families and children all around the Delaware Valley – from Southern New Jersey to Philadelphia and the city’s suburbs – through the generous support of local corporate partners and individual donors. However, compounding fears about public safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with economic factors like unemployment or job loss, have made it particularly challenging for some individuals to celebrate the holiday season in 2020.

“This year, we have seen a drastic increase in individuals reaching out in need of assistance due to the pandemic,” explained Daniel L. Lombardo, President and CEO of VOADV. “With our Adopt A Family program, we have been able to support nearly 1,000 families in 2020 – a record-breaking number for our organization. For us, it’s not about simply giving toys or food – it is about making sure these families experience joy, wonder, and, most importantly, hope this holiday season. That is what the holidays are truly all about.”

Since March, LogistiCare has adapted their services nationally by leveraging their transportation expertise to more effectively meet the holistic needs of the communities they serve – moving away from solely transporting patients to delivering of food and groceries, and even transporting certified home health aides to patient homes through numerous creative partnerships. LogistiCare’s growing relationships with state departments, city officials, nonprofits like Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, food banks, municipalities, school systems, and government entities represents the company’s desire and ability to make a positive impact on the lives of residents in need within Philadelphia and throughout the state.