 

LogistiCare and Volunteers of America Delaware Valley (VOADV) Partner to Deliver Holiday Gifts and Spread Cheer to Local Philadelphia Families in Need

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 15:00  |  67   |   |   

Local Families Connected to VOADV’s Adopt A Family Program for Assistance in Coordination With Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families & George Washington High School

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare, the nation’s largest non-emergency medical transportation company and the contracted transportation vendor for Philadelphia Medicaid participants, and Volunteers of America Delaware Valley (VOADV) are partnering to deliver holiday gifts and spread cheer to local Philadelphia families in need this year. This unique partnership, further strengthened by relationships with the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families and George Washington High School, will ensure holiday gifts and meals are delivered to local Philadelphia families in need through VOADV’s annual Adopt A Family program.

Since 2011, VOADV’s Adopt A Family program has provided holiday gifts, meals, and more to vulnerable families and children all around the Delaware Valley – from Southern New Jersey to Philadelphia and the city’s suburbs – through the generous support of local corporate partners and individual donors. However, compounding fears about public safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with economic factors like unemployment or job loss, have made it particularly challenging for some individuals to celebrate the holiday season in 2020.

“This year, we have seen a drastic increase in individuals reaching out in need of assistance due to the pandemic,” explained Daniel L. Lombardo, President and CEO of VOADV. “With our Adopt A Family program, we have been able to support nearly 1,000 families in 2020 – a record-breaking number for our organization. For us, it’s not about simply giving toys or food – it is about making sure these families experience joy, wonder, and, most importantly, hope this holiday season. That is what the holidays are truly all about.”

Since March, LogistiCare has adapted their services nationally by leveraging their transportation expertise to more effectively meet the holistic needs of the communities they serve – moving away from solely transporting patients to delivering of food and groceries, and even transporting certified home health aides to patient homes through numerous creative partnerships. LogistiCare’s growing relationships with state departments, city officials, nonprofits like Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, food banks, municipalities, school systems, and government entities represents the company’s desire and ability to make a positive impact on the lives of residents in need within Philadelphia and throughout the state.

Seite 1 von 3
Providence Service Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LogistiCare and Volunteers of America Delaware Valley (VOADV) Partner to Deliver Holiday Gifts and Spread Cheer to Local Philadelphia Families in Need Local Families Connected to VOADV’s Adopt A Family Program for Assistance in Coordination With Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families & George Washington High SchoolPhiladelphia, PA, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LogistiCare, the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Providence to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
09.12.20
LogistiCare Partners with Care Finders Total Care, LLC and Lyft to Create Unique Program Providing Critical Transportation Support for Home Health Aides
23.11.20
Providence to Participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference