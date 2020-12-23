Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Shareholder Election Results for Fourth Quarter Dividend

WYOMISSING, Pa., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (“GLPI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLPI) announced today the results of shareholder elections relating to its quarterly dividend declared by its Board of Directors on November 5, 2020. The dividend of $0.60 per share of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share, consists of a combination of cash and shares and will be paid on December 24, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 16, 2020.



Based on shareholder elections, the dividend will be paid in the form of approximately $27.6 million in cash and approximately 2.5 million shares of the Company’s common stock. The number of shares included for the common stock dividend election was calculated based on the volume weighted average of the trading prices of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market for the three-day period of December 15, December 16 and December 17, 2020, or $43.3758 per share. Summarized results of the dividend elections are as follows: