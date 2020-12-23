 

VivoPower International PLC Announces Proposed $250m Australian Distribution Agreement for Tembo Light Electric Vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 15:00  |  80   |   |   

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company and its 51% subsidiary, Tembo e-LV B.V. (“Tembo”), have entered into a non-binding Heads of Agreement (“HoA”) with GB Auto Group Pty Limited and GB Electric Vehicles Pty Ltd (collectively, “GB Auto”) in Australia that will confirm and expand GB Auto’s position as the exclusive distributor within Australia for the Tembo electric Toyota Land Cruiser, electric Toyota Hilux, and Tembo electric vehicle conversion kits.

The agreement proposed by the HoA (the “Proposed Agreement”) contemplates a seven-year term. Following the successful deployment of a number of pilot vehicles into the Australian mines of some of the largest mining companies in the world, GB Auto intends to commit to purchase at least 500 Tembo electric conversion kits in the first year of the Proposed Agreement, and at least 2,000 kits (including the first-year commitment) during the first four years. Combined with the electric vehicles, these orders would be worth an estimated USD$250 million in revenues.

GB Auto plans to increase its Australian footprint, adding additional facilities to be able to deliver on these volumes. Tembo will offer GB Auto a first right of refusal on distribution rights in Australia for any additional products Tembo offers for sale.

The Proposed Agreement would further stipulate that VivoPower will own all vehicle operating data and grant GB Auto a non-exclusive, non-transferrable, no royalty licence to use that data for sales and maintenance of the Tembo products.

The Proposed Agreement would also position VivoPower as GB Auto’s partner of choice in Australia for the sale, construction, installation and maintenance of all sustainable energy solutions (“SES”) and services complementary to the Tembo products, including electric vehicle charging infrastructure, battery storage, renewable electricity generation, and micro-grids.

If the Proposed Agreement is entered into, VivoPower will also be GB Auto’s partner of choice for any rental, lease or other financing solutions for the Tembo products or related sustainable energy solutions.

VivoPower, Tembo and GB Auto are in the process of negotiating definitive documents. The Company anticipates entering into a definitive agreement as promptly as practicable and plans to disclose the terms of such definitive agreement when and if executed.

Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, Kevin Chin said, “We are very pleased to be entering this partnership with GB Auto in Australia given their long established track record and reputation with their customers, who comprise some of the world’s pre-eminent mining houses.”

Seite 1 von 3
VivoPower International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VivoPower International PLC Announces Proposed $250m Australian Distribution Agreement for Tembo Light Electric Vehicles LONDON, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company and its 51% subsidiary, Tembo e-LV B.V. (“Tembo”), have entered into a non-binding Heads of Agreement …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
VivoPower International PLC Announces Appointment of Gemma Godfrey to the Board of Directors
01.12.20
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Refinancing for its Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries in Australia

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
2
VivoPower... hat DIE Lösung für erneuerbare / regenerative Energien ?