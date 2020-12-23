VivoPower International PLC Announces Proposed $250m Australian Distribution Agreement for Tembo Light Electric Vehicles

The agreement proposed by the HoA (the “Proposed Agreement”) contemplates a seven-year term. Following the successful deployment of a number of pilot vehicles into the Australian mines of some of the largest mining companies in the world, GB Auto intends to commit to purchase at least 500 Tembo electric conversion kits in the first year of the Proposed Agreement, and at least 2,000 kits (including the first-year commitment) during the first four years. Combined with the electric vehicles, these orders would be worth an estimated USD$250 million in revenues.

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company and its 51% subsidiary, Tembo e-LV B.V. (“Tembo”), have entered into a non-binding Heads of Agreement (“HoA”) with GB Auto Group Pty Limited and GB Electric Vehicles Pty Ltd (collectively, “GB Auto”) in Australia that will confirm and expand GB Auto’s position as the exclusive distributor within Australia for the Tembo electric Toyota Land Cruiser, electric Toyota Hilux, and Tembo electric vehicle conversion kits.

GB Auto plans to increase its Australian footprint, adding additional facilities to be able to deliver on these volumes. Tembo will offer GB Auto a first right of refusal on distribution rights in Australia for any additional products Tembo offers for sale.

The Proposed Agreement would further stipulate that VivoPower will own all vehicle operating data and grant GB Auto a non-exclusive, non-transferrable, no royalty licence to use that data for sales and maintenance of the Tembo products.

The Proposed Agreement would also position VivoPower as GB Auto’s partner of choice in Australia for the sale, construction, installation and maintenance of all sustainable energy solutions (“SES”) and services complementary to the Tembo products, including electric vehicle charging infrastructure, battery storage, renewable electricity generation, and micro-grids.

If the Proposed Agreement is entered into, VivoPower will also be GB Auto’s partner of choice for any rental, lease or other financing solutions for the Tembo products or related sustainable energy solutions.

VivoPower, Tembo and GB Auto are in the process of negotiating definitive documents. The Company anticipates entering into a definitive agreement as promptly as practicable and plans to disclose the terms of such definitive agreement when and if executed.

Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, Kevin Chin said, “We are very pleased to be entering this partnership with GB Auto in Australia given their long established track record and reputation with their customers, who comprise some of the world’s pre-eminent mining houses.”