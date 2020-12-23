The product line features 4 scented creams that are expected to positively impact the current health and wellness department on the retail giant. All 4 scents are now available through multiple channels on Amazon including: fulfillment by Amazon (Amazon’s warehouse to your door) and direct fulfillment by American Green (our warehouse to your door).

PHOENIX, AZ, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today American Green ( ERBB:OTC ) president, David Gwyther, announced the official grand opening of its Amazon Store located at amazon.com/americangreen . The company wanted to introduce the addition of its new Hemp-based product line only on the shopping giant, Amazon.com, in a move that emphasizes the importance of hemp in the future of both American Green and the nutritional hemp market which is “blowing up” around the world.

The American Green Store expands the company’s distribution channels by offering its exclusive Hemp Cream on Amazon.

For the past 6 months, we have been developing our very special proprietary cream formula and are excited to offer it exclusively on Amazon. The decision to use Amazon as a strategic partner was primarily based on Amazon's impeccable customer service and the company’s streamlined logistics. Additionally, working with Amazon allows American Green to reach new customers that we are certain could benefit from the quality and value of our products.

Based on feedback from our 2020 sales, we decided to offer our Hemp Creams in the following scents on Amazon: Citrus , Lavender , Peppermint and Plain (hypo-allergenic). Below is a summary of each scent:

Each cream comes in a 2oz jar and contains 2000mg of Hemp Extract and various essential oils for scent (except for plain which is hypoallergenic).

What Separates Our Hemp Creams From Others?

Accessibility

We believe that our product is more accessible to the consumer because it is offered in 4 different scents, including our hypoallergenic formula.

Our team discovered that offering skincare products in multiple scents increases sales and customer satisfaction in 3 ways.

Multiple scents ensure customers love the product they purchase. Multiple scents entice customers to order more units than they would typically purchase from a competing company. Hypoallergenic scents allow our company to provide products to those with sensitive skin, who otherwise wouldn’t be able to use our hemp products.

Ingredients