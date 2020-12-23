 

RAYONT INC. - RAYT, Acquires Prema Life Pty Ltd and GGLG Properties Pty Ltd to Consolidate its Biotechnology and Health Care Portfolio.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 15:00  |  71   |   |   

Queensland, Australia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayont Inc. (“Rayont” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: RAYT), an expanding company focused on biotechnology, education and technology industries globally, today completed the acquisition of naturopathic and homeopathic manufacturer and distributor, Prema Life Pty Ltd (Prema Life). The Company also acquired 100% ownership of GGLG Properties Pty Ltd (GGLG) as trustee for (ATF) Gillard Property Trust, the property where Prema Life operates. Whilst this is a related party transaction, all relevant documents are being executed on an arm’s length basis and in keeping with all necessary legal and regulatory requirements.

Under the agreement Rayont Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary Rayont (Australia) Pty Ltd, acquires 100% of the total outstanding shares and units of Prema Life, and GGLG in exchange for AU$1.5M (approximately US$1.1M) cash payable over seven installments within 180 days to Thealikasa (Australia) Pty Ltd who is the sole shareholder of record of Prema Life and GGLG, a major shareholder in Rayont Inc. The price is a 10% discount of the combined Net Tangible Asset value of both Companies.

In the event that Rayont Inc is unable to pay in cash, Thealikasa (Australia) Pty Ltd will accept shares based on a 20% discount of the average share price for the last 30 trading days from the December 22, 2020, that is USD 0.87 per share.

To comply with Australian foreign investment rules and regulations, Rayont (Australia) Pty Ltd is required to obtain written consent from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board before the transfer of shares and units of GGLG Properties Pty Ltd (ATF) Gillard Property Trust.

Marshini Thulkanam, President and CEO of Rayont Inc stated, “the acquisition of Prema Life and GGLG, in addition to our earlier investments in Next Generation Photo Dynamic Therapy (NGPDT) to treat cancer, enables Rayont to become one of the premiere one-stop nutraceutical biotechnology companies with research & development, manufacturing, distribution, education and support capabilities in Australia and the South East Asian region. With more than 20 years of trading history, Prema Life is positioned to increase revenue and profitability moving forward.”

Seite 1 von 3


Rayont Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RAYONT INC. - RAYT, Acquires Prema Life Pty Ltd and GGLG Properties Pty Ltd to Consolidate its Biotechnology and Health Care Portfolio. Queensland, Australia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rayont Inc. (“Rayont” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: RAYT), an expanding company focused on biotechnology, education and technology industries globally, today completed the acquisition of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
RAYONT INC. -RAYT, REPORTS 2020 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS