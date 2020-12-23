 

Acceptance and sale of FSRU LNG Croatia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 14:59  |  38   |   |   

Golar LNG Limited (“Golar”) announces today that the FSRU LNG Croatia (formerly known as the Golar Viking) has been accepted by its customer LNG Hrvatska d.o.o. (“LNG Hrvatska”), and that the sale of the FSRU has been completed. The sale will release approximately $47 million of free cash to Golar between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 after repayment of the vessel debt facility and settlement of remaining conversion and commissioning costs. Golar will now operate and maintain the LNG Croatia for a minimum period of 10 years under contract to LNG Hrvatska.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflects management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about its operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities and events that will, should, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Golar LNG Limited undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Hamilton, Bermuda
December 23, 2020
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Iain Ross - CEO
Karl Fredrik Staubo - CFO
Stuart Buchanan - Head of Investor Relations


Golar LNG Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acceptance and sale of FSRU LNG Croatia Golar LNG Limited (“Golar”) announces today that the FSRU LNG Croatia (formerly known as the Golar Viking) has been accepted by its customer LNG Hrvatska d.o.o. (“LNG Hrvatska”), and that the sale of the FSRU has been completed. The sale will …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Termination of class action
07.12.20
Golar LNG Limited Successfully Closes Public Follow-On Offering of Common Shares
03.12.20
Golar LNG Limited Successfully Prices Public Follow-On Offering of its Common Shares
02.12.20
Golar LNG Limited Announces Public Offering of its Common Shares
30.11.20
Interim Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2020
24.11.20
Golar LNG Limited – Q3 2020 results presentation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.20
583
Golar neue Chancen durch verstärkte Umwandlung von Gas in LNG