 

Cybersecurity Expert Andrew Turner Joins Booz Allen Hamilton to Lead Secure Digital Transformations for Commercial Clients

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today that cyber industry leader Andrew Turner has joined the firm as an executive vice president and market strategy leader in the firm’s global commercial business. Turner brings two decades of cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and corporate-resilience experience to Booz Allen to help clients overcome their most critical cyber challenges amid a dynamic threat environment. Turner joins Booz Allen from Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), where he served as chief security officer, overseeing corporate security, business resilience, and the company’s cyber and identity programs.

Turner brings extensive experience and a firsthand understanding of how cybersecurity teams operate. In a career spanning multiple global enterprises—primarily focused in the highly regulated and highly targeted financial-services sector—he has been responsible for safeguarding clients’ most valued information and cultivated cultures of transformation in conjunction with security. Turner played a critical role in securing three companies as they moved through multi-billion-dollar mergers and acquisitions, successfully marrying disparate cybersecurity infrastructures on a global scale while continuing to innovate at speed.

“Demonstrating to our clients that we understand their organizational needs and have walked in their shoes has been a cornerstone of our relationships and success. We are thrilled that Andrew will bring his C-level experience and perspective as a cybersecurity practitioner to our team,” said Bill Phelps, executive vice president and leader of Booz Allen’s global commercial cyber business. “As our clients continue to embark on ambitious digital transformation journeys, we know that a successful digital transformation must be done securely to produce the results it purports to deliver. With Andrew’s advanced skills, diverse background, and keen understanding of the client’s perspective, he will be an asset to Booz Allen as we continue to help clients defend against the most consequential cyber threats.”

Prior to joining FIS, Turner was chief security officer at payment processor Worldpay (formerly Vantiv). There, he led the company’s security functions, overseeing all aspects of corporate and information security while establishing enterprise-wide data policies and standards. Prior to FIS, he was the head of global cybersecurity at Visa. There, he led the innovation of the company’s global cybersecurity program and was responsible for protecting one of the world’s largest payment brands, which processed more than $7 trillion in payment card transactions annually. Prior to Visa, Turner led the cyber intelligence function within Microsoft’s cybersecurity program building on experience gained early in his career supporting national security missions.

