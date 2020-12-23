Thanx Powers Westfield Rewards Program During the Holiday Shopping Season

Just ahead of the holiday shopping season, Thanx, a leading provider of customer engagement and retention tools for retailers and restaurants, teamed up with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) to unveil a new tier-based loyalty program for select Westfield shopping centers in the U.S. Together with Thanx, Westfield is leveraging new insights to offer shoppers an elevated and more personal experience.

Select Westfield U.S. shopping centers spread holiday cheer with a digitally enhanced shopping experience and VIP perks powered by Thanx, a leading provider of customer engagement and retention tools for retailers and restaurants. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the proprietary customer intelligence offered by Thanx, Westfield modernized the Westfield Rewards experience with more personalized guest interactions and free to join exclusive perks. Just for joining, shoppers earn $10 cash back and birthday rewards. Gold level shoppers enjoy special offers and complimentary valet to beat the holiday parking blues. Platinum members receive all of those benefits in addition to a dedicated concierge, exclusive events, and VIP shopping experiences.

URW’s Chris Baccus, Vice President Digital Marketing & Advertising, highlighted the role Thanx’s consumer intelligence and targeted engagement has played in keeping their best customers returning in a challenging climate. “When we initially selected Thanx to upgrade our mobile app experience and pilot a first-to-industry rewards and digital engagement solution, we could not have anticipated the challenge COVID-19 would present to retail.” Baccus remarks, “This partnership has been invaluable in not only offering our top guests a best-in-class shopping experience, but in driving loyalty and engagement with contactless perks throughout the pandemic.”

The success of Westfield’s customer engagement program earned URW a 2020 MAXI Award from The International Council of Shopping Centers. Award winners in this category showcased initiatives positioned as the future of the industry, highlighting the retail real estate industry’s most innovative technologies that add value to shopping centers and companies throughout the United States and Canada.

“Our goal has always been to empower brick and mortar brands with the customer data and personalized shopping experiences previously only available to online merchants,” adds Zachary Goldstein, CEO and founder of Thanx. “The impact of COVID-19 on retail has unequivocally illustrated the critical need for businesses to invest in personalized engagement and customer intelligence. We are thrilled that Thanx has helped Westfield better understand guests and drive incremental purchasing from shoppers.”