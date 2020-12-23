 

Thanx Powers Westfield Rewards Program During the Holiday Shopping Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.12.2020, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

Just ahead of the holiday shopping season, Thanx, a leading provider of customer engagement and retention tools for retailers and restaurants, teamed up with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) to unveil a new tier-based loyalty program for select Westfield shopping centers in the U.S. Together with Thanx, Westfield is leveraging new insights to offer shoppers an elevated and more personal experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005063/en/

Select Westfield U.S. shopping centers spread holiday cheer with a digitally enhanced shopping experience and VIP perks powered by Thanx, a leading provider of customer engagement and retention tools for retailers and restaurants. (Photo: Business Wire)

Select Westfield U.S. shopping centers spread holiday cheer with a digitally enhanced shopping experience and VIP perks powered by Thanx, a leading provider of customer engagement and retention tools for retailers and restaurants. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the proprietary customer intelligence offered by Thanx, Westfield modernized the Westfield Rewards experience with more personalized guest interactions and free to join exclusive perks. Just for joining, shoppers earn $10 cash back and birthday rewards. Gold level shoppers enjoy special offers and complimentary valet to beat the holiday parking blues. Platinum members receive all of those benefits in addition to a dedicated concierge, exclusive events, and VIP shopping experiences.

URW’s Chris Baccus, Vice President Digital Marketing & Advertising, highlighted the role Thanx’s consumer intelligence and targeted engagement has played in keeping their best customers returning in a challenging climate. “When we initially selected Thanx to upgrade our mobile app experience and pilot a first-to-industry rewards and digital engagement solution, we could not have anticipated the challenge COVID-19 would present to retail.” Baccus remarks, “This partnership has been invaluable in not only offering our top guests a best-in-class shopping experience, but in driving loyalty and engagement with contactless perks throughout the pandemic.”

The success of Westfield’s customer engagement program earned URW a 2020 MAXI Award from The International Council of Shopping Centers. Award winners in this category showcased initiatives positioned as the future of the industry, highlighting the retail real estate industry’s most innovative technologies that add value to shopping centers and companies throughout the United States and Canada.

“Our goal has always been to empower brick and mortar brands with the customer data and personalized shopping experiences previously only available to online merchants,” adds Zachary Goldstein, CEO and founder of Thanx. “The impact of COVID-19 on retail has unequivocally illustrated the critical need for businesses to invest in personalized engagement and customer intelligence. We are thrilled that Thanx has helped Westfield better understand guests and drive incremental purchasing from shoppers.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thanx Powers Westfield Rewards Program During the Holiday Shopping Season Just ahead of the holiday shopping season, Thanx, a leading provider of customer engagement and retention tools for retailers and restaurants, teamed up with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) to unveil a new tier-based loyalty program for select …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Shahmoon Keller PLLC Files Suit on Behalf of Holders of QuantumScape Corporation Warrants
Mogo to Make Corporate Investment in Bitcoin
U.S. Bancorp announces $3 billion common stock repurchase program
Genprex, Inc. Announces $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
Polaris Appoints Michael Speetzen as Interim CEO
Phunware Releases “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App Update for Android on Google Play
The Trade Desk Announces Approval of All Proposals from the Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity