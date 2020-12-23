P&G to Webcast Discussion of Second Quarter 20/21 Earnings Results on January 20
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will webcast a discussion of its second quarter earnings results on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.
