Absolute Software Named a Leader in G2 Grid Report for Endpoint Management for Sixth Consecutive Quarter

Many recent reviewers emphasized the critical role the Absolute Resilience platform has played when it comes to managing widely distributed employees and devices in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. One customer states , “Our use of Absolute has been a bright spot during the pandemic, especially as our user population has become even more geographically dispersed… The geolocation and remote wipe capabilities have already proven useful during this posture, and these features give us better visibility into where our assets are in the world.”

Absolute Software (TSX: ABST) (Nasdaq: ABST), a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Winter 2021 Grid Report for Endpoint Management published by G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website. For the sixth consecutive quarter, Absolute has been identified as one of the top Endpoint Management solution providers based on high levels of customer satisfaction among G2’s verified users.

Another user shares, “I am able to know where my assets are regardless of VPN connectivity or not and I can also keep very close tabs on all of my firm's data stored on those assets. My entire workforce is now remote during the pandemic response and I have much better insight to the health of these assets, how and when they are being used, and who is using them. My ability to provide reporting to the leadership of my firm has been supplemented with Absolute data and it really provides the solid metrics that they are expecting from my team to be able to make hard management decisions.”

“Our top priority at Absolute is serving as a trusted partner to our customers, and we are grateful for their willingness to publicly recognize our dedication to innovation, execution, and continuous improvement,” said Matt Meanchoff, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Absolute. “As uncertainty around the future of work and learning continues to loom, we remain committed to delivering the tools and insights our customers need to build resiliency and agility, and keep their organizations running securely.”

"It is the authentic voice of the customer that powers our reports at G2 – ranking B2B software founded on users' experience in buying, implementing and using it,” said Tom Pringle, Vice President, Market Research at G2. “We are delighted to highlight the tangible achievements of software solutions ranked on our site as they showcase the voice of the user while delivering valuable, actionable insights to other potential buyers and users."

To download the Winter 2021 Grid Report for Endpoint Management, visit here. To see what G2 users have to say about Absolute Software, or to leave a review, visit here.

To learn more about how Absolute’s undeletable defense platform enables always-connected visibility and Self-Healing Endpoint security, visit www.absolute.com.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

About Absolute Software

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

