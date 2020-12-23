Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.

Premium 5 is a leader in developing and launching products, proven by successfully introducing one of the first hydrocarbon products in the Canadian recreational and medical markets as well as becoming the first to launch live resin vapes. It currently offers two sought-after brands in eight provinces across Canada, as well as Shelter Market and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Premium 5 Ltd. (“Premium 5”), a Canada-based recreational and medical cannabis company that creates high-quality full spectrum concentrates under the brand Premium 5.

Premium 5 offers a wide range of high-quality products that encompass premium, core, and value priced brands in both the recreational and medical markets, creating a leading portfolio of products in the Cannabis 2.0 space focused on derivative concentrates. It is best known for its namesake brand – Premium 5 which is first in the premium hydrocarbon and solventless concentrates category, as well as the newly launched RAD value brand which is first in the value hydrocarbon concentrate, flower and distillate vape categories.

Currently, Premium 5 has entered eight of the 13 provincial and territorial recreational markets including the three largest, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario and have strong product listings on the two leading medical platforms; Shelter Market (13 listed products) and Shoppers Drug Mart’s online cannabis platform (11 listed products). In total, Premium 5 has 66 SKU offerings and a strong product development pipeline with a focus on innovation and quality.

High demand for Premium 5 products has resulted in provincial purchase orders nearing $10 million since launching sales in June 2020 and growing each month to an annualized run-rate of approximately $20 million. The launch has been met with strong consumer acceptance as highlighted by sustained re-order rates across Canada including over $2 million in the month of December.

For Heritage, this transaction delivers on several key critical strategic objectives:

Immediate coast to coast sales

Strong margins with an emphasis to drive additional synergies

Increased focus on execution and speed-to-market

Strong product development pipeline

Under the terms of the Agreement, Premium 5 will receive initial consideration of CDN$21.0 million of common shares of Heritage, plus additional Heritage common shares to compensate the shareholders of Premium 5 for the Net Working Capital of Premium 5 as of the closing date.. The Agreement additionally includes a series of revenue growth and gross margin milestones over the next 24 months to earn potential consideration of up to an additional CDN$20.0 million payable in common shares of Heritage.