 

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 15:10  |  40   |   |   

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 22 December 2020 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 103.67 pence (including accrued income).

Investments in the Company’s portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000


MDDLFD CA/RED PREF jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value(s) Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658 Net …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
21.12.20
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
18.12.20
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
17.12.20
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
16.12.20
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
16.12.20
Portfolio Update
15.12.20
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
14.12.20
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
11.12.20
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
10.12.20
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)