Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Expand its Existing Product Line of CBD Infused Bath Bombs, Branded Under the Tauri-Gum Name

This Product Line Expansion Will Include 2 Distinct Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Infused Bath Bomb Fragrances



NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnologies initiatives, today announced the planned expansion of its recently launched product line of Cannabidiol (“CBD”) infused Bath Bombs – branded under Tauri-Gum. This planned expansion will include 2 distinct Cannabigerol (“CBG”) infused Bath Bomb fragrances (Peach-Lemon & Black Currant) – each will contain 100mg of CBG. There will also be a Pear Bellini Bath Bomb fragrance – the formulation of which is still under development. On December 3, 2020, the Company disclosed the launch of 3 distinct CBD infused Bath Bomb fragrances: Blood Orange, Mint, and Pomegranate; each infused with 100mg of CBD and sold for $13.99 per Unit.

The Company decided to expand this product line, due to the successful launch of its Mint, Blood Orange, and Pomegranate CBD infused Bath Bomb fragrances on its E-Commerce Website ( www.taurigum.com ) as well as strong levels of potential interest from retailers. The Company expects that these CBG infused Bath Bomb fragrances (Peach-Lemon & Black Currant) will be sold for $17.99 per unit. This Bath Bomb product line is categorized as: CBD Infused Cosmetics.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com