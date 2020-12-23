ITCL - 2020 Annual General Meeting

Independent Tankers Corporation Limited (the “Company”) advises that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on December 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed: