fox e-mobility AG: Capital Increase against contribution in kind executed

Munich, 23 December 2020 - The resolutions passed by the General Meeting of Catinum AG on December 7, 2020 have been entered in the commercial register today. The company now operates under the name fox e-mobility AG. The share capital amounts to € 69,930,000.00. The new 69,630,000 shares are expected to be included in trading until mid-January 2021.

Gunnar Janssen
Language: English
Company: Catinum AG
Barerstraße 7 c/o SMC
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.catinum.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB551
WKN: A2NB55
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
