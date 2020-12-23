DGAP-Adhoc fox e-mobility AG: Capital Increase against contribution in kind executed
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Catinum AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
fox e-mobility AG: Capital Increase against contribution in kind executed
Munich, 23 December 2020 - The resolutions passed by the General Meeting of Catinum AG on December 7, 2020 have been entered in the commercial register today. The company now operates under the name fox e-mobility AG. The share capital amounts to € 69,930,000.00. The new 69,630,000 shares are expected to be included in trading until mid-January 2021.
Contact
Gunnar Janssen
info@catinum.de
23-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Catinum AG
|Barerstraße 7 c/o SMC
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.catinum.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB551
|WKN:
|A2NB55
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1157247
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1157247 23-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
