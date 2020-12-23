Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WITHIN THE OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR WITHIN A OR TO ANY OTHER LEGISLATION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY.

fox e-mobility AG: Capital Increase against contribution in kind executed

Munich, 23 December 2020 - The resolutions passed by the General Meeting of Catinum AG on December 7, 2020 have been entered in the commercial register today. The company now operates under the name fox e-mobility AG. The share capital amounts to € 69,930,000.00. The new 69,630,000 shares are expected to be included in trading until mid-January 2021.

Gunnar Janssen

info@catinum.de

