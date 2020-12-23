 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.12.2020 / 15:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Bernhard
Last name(s): Düttmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CECONOMY AG

b) LEI
5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.65 EUR 28250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.6500 EUR 28250.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


23.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64116  23.12.2020 



Diskussion: CECONOMY - Flop oder Chance wie bei Lanxess ?
Wertpapier


