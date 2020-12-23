Facedrive’s TraceSCAN COVID-19 Contact Tracing Solution to Be Implemented by Manitoba First Nation

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV: FD), (OTC:FD) a Canadian “people-and-planet first” technology ecosystem, is pleased to announce that TraceSCAN, the COVID-19 contact tracing solution developed by Facedrive Health, will be implemented as a pilot project (the “Implementation”) by the Waywayseecappo First Nation (“Waywayseecappo”) located in Western Manitoba. Waywayseecappo is an Ojibway First Nation and member of the Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council. First Nations have been hit by the pandemic outbreak especially hard, and Waywayseecappo is taking a hands-on approach in implementing a cutting-edge technological solution to combat the advance of COVID-19 virus in their community. Upon completion of the pilot, the Company’s intention is for the Implementation to serve as a blueprint for other First Nations.

First Nations communities are seeing an alarming increase in the number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic, with 1,071 new cases reported in the week ending December 5th, 2020 alone (https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/government-of-canada-covid-19-up ...). Technologies such as Facedrive’s TraceSCAN contact-tracing solution can play a particularly crucial role among communities afflicted by a lack of resources or healthcare facilities. Moreover, many First Nations communities have data connectivity issues, rendering app-based solutions considerably less effective. However, TraceSCAN’s cutting-edge Bluetooth wearable technology enables it to perform the contact tracing function without use of a mobile device.

The Implementation is expected to begin prior to the end of the year, and is expected to last at least 30 days. The engagement with Waywayseecappo comes immediately on the heels of Phil Fontaine’s appointment as a Strategic Advisor to Facedrive to help further the company’s ESG mandate across its health, rideshare, food delivery, marketplace and communication platform verticals. An aboriginal Canadian leader and former three-term National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Mr. Fontaine is an articulate advocate for the future of Canada’s indigenous peoples. Mr. Fontaine will continue to play an essential role in liaising with the Waywayseecappo community and communicating the needs of the reservation to Facedrive. Should TraceSCAN be implemented by other First Nations communities, it is expected that Mr. Fontaine will also play a similar role.