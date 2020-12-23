Yumanity Therapeutics Completes Reverse Merger with Proteostasis Therapeutics

Shares of Yumanity to commence trading on Nasdaq under new ticker symbol “YMTX” on December 23, 2020

$33.6 million common stock private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) transaction closes concurrently with the merger

BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics (Nasdaq: YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that its reverse merger with Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. closed on December 22, 2020, following the approval of Proteostasis shareholders. The combined company will operate under the name Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc., and its shares will commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 23, 2020, under the ticker symbol “YMTX.” The $33.6 million PIPE transaction, announced on December 15, closed concurrently with the merger.