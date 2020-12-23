Osisko Development Corp. Announces an Initial Grant of Stock Options

MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“ Osisko Development ” or the “ Corporation ”) (ODV: TSX-V) is pleased to announce that incentive stock options have been granted to officers, employees and consultants to purchase 1,199,100 common shares at a price of $7.62 per share for five years and the vesting terms are one third (1/3) two (2) years after the date of grant, one third (1/3) three (3) years after the date of grant and one third (1/3) four (4) years after the date of grant. These options have been granted in accordance with the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan.

Osisko Development Corp. is well-capitalized and uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development’s flagship asset with measured and indicated resource of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold. The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the second half of 2021. Osisko Development’s project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico.

For further information about Osisko Development Corp., please contact: Sean Roosen, CEO

Telephone: (514) 940-0685

Email: sroosen@osiskodev.com Jean Francois Lemonde, VP Investor Relations

Telephone: (514) 299-4926

Email: jflemonde@osiskodev.com



